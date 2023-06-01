NERO//FLESH prep debut LP: watch the “Sayings in Slow Motion” video

NERO//FLESH is the new duo of singer Lucy Nero and Richard Flesh, aka Richard Penzone, who played alongside Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo in Head Automatica and Color Film, and who was also in the now-defunct Men, Women & Children. They'll release their debut album, Disposition of Intimacy, on Friday (6/2) via Parallel Division Records. The duo explore a noir dreampop world that pulls from trip hop, shoegaze and more.

The album opens with the gorgeous and gauzy "Sayings in Slow Motion" that's really a showcase for Flesh's layered production and Nero's otherworldly vocals. The band describe it as "a deep dive into an area of extreme spiritual and sexual repression from the point of view of someone approaching the early stages of adulthood through an abstract and contradicting lens." We've got the premiere of the song's striking black and white video and you can watch that below.

In other news: Head Automatica are back and playing this year's Furnace Fest.

nero flesh Disposition of Intimacy loading...

Disposition of Intimacy

1. Sayings in Slow Motion

2. Fragile Replacements

3. Asphyxiation

4. Random Hold

5. A Richer Understanding

6. Loose Change

7. The Ritual of Seasons