Nervous Dater announce new LP ‘Call In The Mess’ (stream “Middle Child”)
NYC indie punks Nervous Dater have announced the follow-up to their 2017 debut LP, Don't Be a Stranger. Call In The Mess, which was recorded pre-pandemic with producer Lorenzo Wolff, is due out February 26 via Counter Intuitive Records. It's another step forward for the band, marking their most immediate, catchy release yet.
They've shared first single, album opener "Middle Child," and vocalist/guitarist Rachel Lightner says that accepting themself as non-binary inspired the track. "'Middle Child' is a culmination of, 'Ok, you’ve known this for a while, you aren’t a girl,' and being inspired by friends gave me the freedom to reassess my own identity and come to terms with it in my own way," they say.
Stream the new song and check out the cover art and tracklisting below.
Call In The Mess Tracklisting
01 Middle Child
02 The Dirt Final
03 Nothing Left
04 Farm Song
05 Tin Foil Hat
06 Violent Haiku
07 Turn Them Ourselves In The Grave
08 Red String Map
09 Everything Right
10 Good Luck