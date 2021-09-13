Nervous Dater, Future Teens, Pronoun & Hit Like a Girl played No More Dysphoria benefit (pics, recap)

Hit Like a Girl leader Nicolle Maroulis founded No More Dysphoria, a queer-run 501(c)3 non profit with the goal of helping trans and non-binary individuals financially through major aspects of their transitions. They held a benefit show for the non profit at Brooklyn's Our Wicked Lady on Saturday (9/11), and they sent us their recap of the show, along with pictures by Kate Hoos. Read on for both.

“Vaccination card? Check. Mask? Check. ID? Check," said over 200 showgoers, venue staff, and musicians as everyone gathered on Saturday September 11th on the rooftop of Our Wicked Lady in Brooklyn, NY for a sold out show. It was a benefit for No More Dysphoria is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose primary goal is to help transgender and gender non-conforming individuals pay for different aspects of their transitions. The organization is run by Nicolle Maroulis, Stacy Oviedo, and Kel Gabe.

The show kicked off at 7:00 sharp with Hit Like a Girl opening with their single "Monsters" from their latest album Heart Racer. The weather was perfect, and the sun beautifully begin to set as more and more people came through the door.

Pronoun were up next. The harmonious three-piece, fronted by Alyse Vellturo, were certainly a crowd favorite. Pronoun and bill-mates Future Teens were supposed to tour together right at the brink of the pandemic before cancelling, so it felt like the world came full circle seeing the two bands play back to back. Pronoun also released an EP recently called OMG I MADE IT, and it was awesome to finally see some of those songs played live.

Future Teens, hailing from Boston, were next to take the stage. They had an energy that can’t quite be described in words, you just had to be there! They got the crowd off their feet right away starting with their song "What’s My Sign Again?" During their set, front person Amy Hoffman mentioned that the band had free resources available for transgender health clinics and also an organization in Boston called The Art of Survival, who focus on supporting survivors of trauma/hardship in their recovery via storytelling and art.

No More Dysphoria board members held a 50/50 raffle at the show with over $250 worth of prizes donated by Nervous Dater, Sleep Well Records, Unbound Babes, and Babeland. Raffle tickets cost $15, and the winner was announced as Nervous Dater was setting up for their set.

Brooklyn natives Nervous Dater headlined this unforgettable evening. They began their set with their single "Middle Child" off their latest release called Call In The Mess, a perfect record matched with a perfect performance. Fans sang along and cheered as front person Rachel Lightner mesmerized the crowd with their familiar riffs and harmonies.

The show ended at 10:00 sharp & fans lined up to buy merch from the bands, and the world all of a sudden felt a little closer to normal again. Fans, bands, and staff raised about $2,000 for No More Dysphoria. Special thanks to all the bands, fans, merch staff, venue staff, sound crew, bartenders, and partners who all contributed to making the show fun and safe for all in attendance. Thank you Kate Hoos for all the beautiful photography and capturing the memories of this legendary gig.