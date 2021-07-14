Nervous Dater, Future Teens, Pronoun & Hit Like a Girl playing No More Dysphoria benefit

Nervous Dater, Future Teens, Pronoun, and Hit Like a Girl are teaming up for a Brooklyn benefit show for No More Dysphoria, a "queer-run 501(c)3 non profit with the goal of helping trans + non-binary individuals financially through major aspects of their transitions" founded by Hit Like a Girl's Nicolle Maroulis. It happens at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop on September 11, and tickets are on sale now.

Nervous Dater released their sophomore album, Call in the Mess, earlier this year, and they're touring with LAPÊCHE this fall around both bands' appearances at The Fest.

Hit Like a Girl is also playing The Fest, and they released a new album, Heart Racer, in April, featuring Bartees Strange, Kiley Lotz of Petal, Jer Berkin of The Sonder Bombs, and Jacob Blizard of Lucy Dacus' band.

Future Teens released a new EP, Deliberately Alive, in March, and they have one other show coming up at the moment, with Color Killer at Somerville MA's ONCE @ Boynton Yards on August 27 (tickets).

Pronoun plays an EP release show for this year's OMG I MADE IT with Highnoon and Rén With the Mane at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Rooftop on July 21 (tickets). She has a couple of other upcoming shows, too.