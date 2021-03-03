Nervus, Potty Mouth, Full On Mone’t, Solstice Rey and KOJI releasing split LP, share new songs

Nervus, Potty Mouth, Full On Mone't, Solstice Rey and KOJI are releasing a split album called Sunday, Someday on March 26 via Get Better Records "to fund top surgery and aftercare for a member of the group while raising awareness about systemic oppression of QTPOC community members." Nervus just released one of their contributions: the driving, super catchy, and powerfully message-driven "Between The Lines," which features Erik Garlington of Proper.

"This is not a record of and for the music industry," says KOJI. "This record is a celebration of living in community and a project that asks what world is possible when everyone’s needs are met?"

Watch the lyric video for "Between The Lines" and stream contributions from the other four bands below.

