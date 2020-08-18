Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

Bummer news for fans of Hasan Minhaj's political comedy Netflix show Patriot Act has been cancelled after six seasons.

"What a run," Hasan wrote. "Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy."

The last episode aired on June 28 and dealt with TurboTax, and after it aired the Patriot Act Twitter account tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who tuned in for these episodes of Patriot Act. With everything that’s happened already in 2020, @hasanminhaj probably won't run out of things to talk about anytime soon," which makes this news come as even more of a surprise. Hasan also ended that episode talking about everything that's happened in 2020 and encouraged viewers not just to focus on the bad news but also the good things that happened this year because people took action, like how we successfully bent the curve for coronavirus cases in New York or how we mobilized the world against police brutality.

If you haven't seen the latest season, it covers a lot of timely topics, including how the US holds elections, whether or not college is still worth it (during a pandemic or otherwise), why the local news industry is dying, George Floyd, coronavirus, the legal marijuana industry, and what happens if you can't pay rent during the pandemic.

Hasan also launched the funny (and real) turbotaxsucksass.com in conjunction with the final episode, which helps you figure out how to file your taxes for free because "TurboTax and other tax prep companies misled millions of Americans into paying to file their taxes even though they could do it for free. That sucks ass."

Watch some Season 6 clips below. RIP, Patriot Act.