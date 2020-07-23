Netflix cancels plans for upcoming prank show w/ Chris D’Elia and Bryan Callen

Comedian and actor Chris D'Elia had recently closed a deal with Netflix for a show with former MADtv cast member Bryan Callen when allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced. The Los Angeles Times reports that Netflix has now cancelled plans for the show, and won't be proceeding with making it.

The show, which hadn't begun begun production yet, was to have been an unscripted series focusing on D'Elia and Callen's friendship and their propensity for pulling pranks, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Representatives for D'Elia and Callen didn't respond to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment.

D'Elia's other Netflix material, which includes three comedy specials and the second season of You, where he portrayed a sexual predator, are still available to stream on the service. He also appears in Zack Snyder's zombie action Army of the Dead, which is due to be released on Netflix in 2021.

D'Elia also played a child molester on an episode of Workaholics, but that episode has been removed from Hulu, Amazon Prime, and all Comedy Central platforms following the allegations. D'Elia was also dropped by CAA.

Multiple women accused D'Elia of grooming, harassment, and soliciting nudes from minors. He has denied the allegations, saying, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."