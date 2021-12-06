Netflix is a Joke Fest 2022 lineup

After being forced to postpone what would have been its inaugural 2020 edition because of COVID, the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival will instead happen on April 28 - May 8 at venues all over Los Angeles, including everything from small clubs to big venues like Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium. It's a massive lineup that reads like a Who's Who in comedy, including stand-up shows, podcast tapings and events with John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Gabriel Iglesias, Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Margaret Cho, Ali Wong, Eddie Izzard, Marc Maron, Conan O'Brien, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Nick Kroll, Ellen Degeneres, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Mike Birbiglia, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Princess (Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum's Prince tribute band), Ken Jeong, Kevin Smith, Bert Kreischer, Chelsea Handler, Cristela Alonzo, Ilana Glazer, Jonathan Van Ness, Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and lots more.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM Pacific. Check out the full lineup in the poster below and more details for individual shows are at the festival's website.

John Mulaney's show (The Forum on 5/3) is part of his 2022 tour that includes a huge show at NYC's Madison Square Garden.