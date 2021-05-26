Netflix’s Sandman adaptation adds Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry & more to cast

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed, influential graphic novel series The Sandman is headed to Netflix, and they've just revealed more of the cast. Included in the announcement are some of the highly-anticipated casting choices of Dream's (played by Tom Sturridge) fellow The Endless siblings. Perhaps the most anticipated of the lot is Death, Dream's sister who he's particularly close to, and she'll be played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, The Good Place, Killing Eve, etc).

Other Endless announced are the personifications of Desire, who will be played by Mason Alexander Park, and their twin, Despair, played by Donna Preston.

Also added to the cast are Patton Oswalt, who will voice Matthew the Raven, Dream's emissary and a new arrival in the kingdom of The Dreaming; Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, 18th and 19th century occult adventuress for hire; Niamh Walsh and Joley Richardson as young and old Ethel Cripps, respectively, mistress of Roderick Burgess and mother of John Dee; David Thewlis as John Dee, aka the insane "Doctor Destiny;" Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, who is seeking her brother; Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Rose's protector; Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, the daughter of Golden Age Wonder Woman and Rose's best friend; and Sandra James Young as Unity Kinkade, heiress and benefactor with a mysterious destiny. See them all below.

They join Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, charlatan and magician; Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, ruler of Hell; Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel; Boyd Holbrook as escaped nightmare The Corinthian; Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, chief librarian and guardian of The Dreaming; and John Cameron Mitchell, whose role has not yet been revealed.

Neil Gaiman also wrote about the latest castings, and the characters they're playing.