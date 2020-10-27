Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ gets first trailer (watch)

Late Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla is having her story told in a new Netflix series, Selena: The Series, starring Walking Dead star Christian Serratos in the title role.

The series will take a deeper look at Selena's life, expanding on her short-lived musical career, as well as her relationships with her family, fans, and more. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she had on all of our lives," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla (who also played drums in their band Selena y Los Dinos) said in a statement.

The series, which also features Seidy Lopez, Ricardo Chavira, Gabriel Chavarria, and Noemi Gonzalez, is set to arrive on Netflix on December 4, and you can watch the first trailer below.