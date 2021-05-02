Netflix’s terrific ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ has a great soundtrack too (listen)

New animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines just debuted on Netflix. Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who gave us The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and directed by Mike Rianda (who co-wrote it with Jeff Rowe) it's about a dysfunctional family who find themselves batting a Skynet-style robot uprising while on a family road trip. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, and Conan O'Brien and the film mixes heart, anarchic humor, a variety of animation styles, and a sense of inclusivity with a very deft touch.

"Mitchells Vs The Machines made me laugh more than any other movie comedy ever," wrote The New Pornographers' AC Newman, and the movie hasn't just garnered praise from indie rock musicians, it features a lot of them too in the movie. DEVO's Mark Mothersbaugh composed the score, and the film includes songs by Los Campesinos!, Olympia, WA punks Bangs, Talking Heads, Le Tigre, Sigur Rós, Grimes, Alex Lahey and more.

Listen to The Mitchells vs. the Machines soundtrack, and Mark Mothersbaugh's score and the tracklist (H/T Screen Rant), below.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines soundtrack:

"Lamb and the Lion" - The Mae Shi

"Death to Los Campesinos!" - Los Campesinos!

"I Want More" - Bangs

"Nyan Cat" - Daniwell

"Live Your Life" - O-Zone

"California" - Grimes

"Hoppípolla" - Sigur Rós

"Inní Mér Syngur Vitleysingur" - Sigur Rós

"(Nothing But) Flowers" - Talking Heads

"Every Day's the Weekend" - Alex Lahey

"Life of the Party" - PRTY H3RO

"Icarus" - Madeon

"The Blue Danube Op. 314" - Johann Strauss II

"Another Lonely Hangover" - Swinging Doors

"He Was Strange (But I Needed a Ride)" - Travis Whitelaw

"On the Verge" - Le Tigre

"Battle Without Honor or Humanity" - Tomayasu Hotel

"Walk the Dinosaur" - Was (Not Was)

"Dreamy Wonder" - Tempura Kidz

"Ironside" - Quincy Jones

"Broken Heartbeats Sound Like Breakbeats" - Los Campesinos!

"On My Way" - Alex Lahey