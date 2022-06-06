Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ gets teaser trailer & release date

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman has been in the works at Netflix, and it's set to arrive this summer. As part of the streaming service's "Geeked Week" presentation of teasers for upcoming films and shows, they've announced that The Sandman will arrive on August 5. They've also dropped a new teaser trailer, which you can watch below. It gives us tantalizing glimpses of Tom Sturridge as the title character, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as his sibling, Death, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucien, David Thewlis as John Dee, and even a very brief peek at Matthew the Raven, who will be voiced by Patton Oswalt.

The series also features Game of Thrones alums Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, as well as. Sanjeef Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Mason Alexander as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Niamh Walsh and Joely Richardson as young and old Ethel Cripps, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Sandra James Young as Unity Kinkade, and more.