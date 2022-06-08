NEU! announce 50th anniversary box set & tribute LP ft IDLES, The National, Mogwai, more

Krautrock icons NEU! (Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger) are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album this year with a NEU! 50! box set that will be out September 23 via Grönland. They will also release colored vinyl and cassette versions of NEU! on June 17.

The NEU! 50! box set includes their studio album albums NEU!, NEU! 2!, and NEU! 75, as well as a new NEU! Tribute Album, that features reworks of their tracks by The National, IDLES, Man Man, Mogwai, Guerilla Toss, Alexis Taylor, Yann Tiersen, They Hate Change, and more. As a preview, they've just shared a remix of their classic "Hallogallo” by Stephen Morris (New Order, Joy Division) and Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor), which adds modern electronic touches while keeping the motorik groove intact.

“I first heard NEU! sometime late in 1972, not long after the first album came out," says Morris. "I think I got it as a birthday present. I was 15 and obsessed with music that was a bit weird and unusual and NEU! in 1972 certainly fit the bill. I’d never heard anything like it. It was absolutely brilliant. From the first few hypnotic seconds of ‘Hallogallo’ I was hooked. I had no idea who Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger were. There were no interviews in the music papers, but the two tiny photos on the back of the bright red sleeve said all I needed to know. The sound they made was very REAL - alive and emotional. Ambient and driving - it was like they were there in my bedroom with me. Needless to say I played the album endlessly on repeat and bored all my friends to death with how brilliant NEU! were. This was the sort of music I wanted to make. 50 years later you can hear their influence everywhere.”

Listen to Stephen Morris & Gabe Geursey's "Hallogallo" remix, as well as the original "Hallogallo" and see the box set packaging, below.

attachment-neu-50-box-set loading...

NEU! Tribute Album Tracklist:

1. Im Glück (The National Remix)

2. Weissensee (Fink Version)

3. Super (Mogwai Remix)

4. 4+1=5 - Alexis Taylor

5. Hallogallo (Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey Remix)

6. Lieber Honig (Yann Tiersen Remix)

7. Super (Man Man Remix)

8. Negativland (Idles Negative Space Rework)

9. Zum Herz - Guerilla Toss

10. After Eight (They Hate Change Cover)

NEU! 50 Vinyl Boxset:

1. LPGRONI / NEU! / NEU!

2. LPGRONII / NEU! / NEU! 2

3. LPGRONIII / NEU! / NEU! 75

4. LPGRONTI / NEU! / Tribute album

5. LPGRONTII / NEU! / Tribute album

6. Stencil

7. Booklet

NEU! 50 CD Boxset:

1. CDGRONI / NEU! / NEU!

2. CDGRONII / NEU! / NEU! 2

3. CDGRONIII / NEU! / NEU! 75

4. CDGRONIV / NEU! / NEU! `86

5. CDGRONT / NEU! / Tribute album

6. Stencil

7. Booklet