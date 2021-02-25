Neurosis’ Steve Von Till announces ambient album & spoken word album (stream an excerpt of each)

Neurosis co-frontman Steve Von Till had originally intended his 2020 solo album No Wilderness Deep Enough to be an ambient album, but it turned into something much more. However, now he'll revisit the original intent of that album with a new ambient album, A Deep Voiceless Wilderness, due April 30 via Neurot Recordings, alongside a spoken word album of his poetry book Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics, titled Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems.

On the ambient album, Steve said, "This is how I originally heard this piece of music. Without the voice as an anchor or earthbound narrative, these pieces have a broader wingspan. They become something else entirely and unfold in a more expansive way. The depth of the synths, juxtaposed with the strings and French horn, have space to develop and allow the listener to imagine their own story."

On the spoken word album, he said, "Being a constant sound-seeker, I thought it would be more interesting to have some textures and treatments to break up the intimate voice recordings. he background sounds used on some of the tracks were pieces related to No Wilderness Deep Enough that were either not used or repurposed to interweave further connections between my artistic output at this time of my life."

Listen to the hauntingly gorgeous "The Emptiness Swallows Us All" from the ambient album, and an excerpt from the spoken word album, below. Artworks, tracklists, and pre-order links for both below too.

In December, Steve spoke to us about his favorite albums of 2020.

A Deep Voiceless Wilderness (pre-order)

1. Called From the Wind

2. We'll Always Have the Sea

3. The Emptiness Swallows Us All

4. Shelter in Surrender

5. Nightshade High Country

6. The Spiraling Away

Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems (pre-order)

I-V

VI-XII

XIII-XVIII

XIX-XXIII

