Neurosis’ Steve Von Till announces summer tour with Helen Money

Neurosis' Steve Von Till has announced a summer tour in support of 2020's No Wilderness Deep Enough, last year’s ambient A Deep Voiceless Wilderness, and his debut book, Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics. His band includes Helen Money on cello, Dave French on synths, guitar and percussion, and Sanford Parker on keys and synths. Helen Money will also open the shows with a solo set. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop happens at TV Eye on July 9, and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM.

In other news, Steve is launching a live performance video series titled A Remote Wilderness. Says Steve: "No Wilderness Deep Enough was new territory for me sonically, emotionally, and vocally, that I had been intently looking forward to the challenge of gathering a small group of musicians capable of interpreting it and putting myself out there in that uncomfortable but exciting realm of self-growth. It wasn't to be. Our live musical universe had been put on pause. Not wanting to lose the moment, I dreamt of having the set filmed professionally in a beautiful location with a nice piano and great sound. The answer came in the form of Roadburn Festival from Holland and their commitment to having a high quality online festival in 2021. I recruited Dave French on synthesizers, percussion, and guitar, Lori Goldston on cello, David Lutz on synthesizers, Eric Padget on french horn, and Oli Eshlemen on pedal steel.”

The first video from the series is "Indifferent Eyes," and you can watch that below.

Steve Von Till - 2022 Tour Dates:

07/01: Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

07/02: Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo

07/03: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

07/05: Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

07/06: Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

07/07: Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

07/08: Boston, MA - Sinclair

07/09: Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

07/11: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

07/12: Washington, DC - DC9

07/13: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

07/15: Atlanta, GA - The Earl

07/16: New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

07/17: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

07/18: Austin, TX - The Ballroom

07/20: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

07/22: Moran, WY - Fire in the Mountains

08/05: Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

08/06: Seattle, WA - Neumos

08/07: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

08/09: Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

08/10: San Jose, CA - The Ritz

08/11: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

08/12: San Diego, CA - Casbah

08/13: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

08/15: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

08/16: Boise, ID - Neurolux