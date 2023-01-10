Neutral Milk Hotel announce ‘The Collected Works’ box set (hear new live version of “Little Birds”)

Neutral Milk Hotel have announced a new career-spanning box set, The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24 via Merge (preorder). It takes the limited edition box set that Jeff Mangum self-released under Neutral Milk Hotel Records in 2011 and gives it its first digital release, featuring an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an exclusive 12" picture disc of Live at Jittery Joe's, the "Holland, 1945" / "Engine" 7-inch on black vinyl with new art, and a previously unreleased live version of "Little Birds," recorded at Brooklyn's Prospect Park in 2014, which you can stream below.

There's also a remastered edition of the extended, seven-track version of 1995's Everything Is, on 10" vinyl; a 7" single with early four-track solo versions of On Avery Island's "You've Passed" and "Where You'll Find Me Now;" and the 10" Ferris Wheel on Fire EP. See the full tracklist, and the cover art, below, and pre-order the box set in the BV store.

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel Tracklist:

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

1. King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1

2. King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3

3. In The Aeroplane Over the Sea

4. Two-Headed Boy

5. Fool

6. Holland, 1945

7. Communist Daughter

8. Oh Comely

9. Ghost

10. [untitled]

11. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

On Avery Island

1. Song Against Sex

2. You’ve Passed

3. Someone Is Waiting

4. A Baby for Pree

5. Marching Theme

6. Where You’ll Find Me Now

7. Avery Island/April 1st

8. Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone

9. Three Peaches

10. Naomi

11. April 8th

12. Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye

Ferris Wheel On Fire

1. Oh Sister (1995)

2. Ferris Wheel On Fire (1993)

3. Home (1992)

4. April 8th (1992)

5. I Will Bury You in Time (1994)

6. Engine (1993)

7. A Baby for Pree/Glow Into You (1995)

8. My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]

Everything Is

1. Everything Is

2. Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)

3. Unborn

4. Tuesday Moon

5. Ruby Bulb

6. Snow Song

7. Aunt Eggma Blow Torch

Little Birds

1. Little Birds (Live) [1998]

2. Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]

You’ve Passed / Where You’ll Find Me Now

1. You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)

2. Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)

Live at Jittery Joe’s

1. Intro

2. A Baby for Pree

3. Two-Headed Boy

4. I Will Bury You in Time

5. Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone

6. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

7. I Love How You Love Me

8. Engine

9. Naomi

10. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2

11. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3

12. Oh Comely