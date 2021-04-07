Neutral Milk Hotel, Sharon Van Etten, Vampire Weekend & more are on the ‘Other Music’ vinyl soundtrack

The Other Music documentary features, among other things, a few brief clips of some of the hundreds of in-store performances they presented over the years. There's now going to be an actual soundtrack that will feature a few of those that will be out, of course, for the June 12 Record Store Day Drop. Side 1 of the vinyl album features Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum performing "Everything Is," Vampire Weekend playing "A-Punk," and Animal Collective playing "Winter's Love," as well as live songs from Gary Wilson, Beans, and Revl9n.

The second side of the soundtrack comes from the "Other Music Forever" show that happened at Bowery Ballroom just after the store closed, and includes songs from Sharon Van Etten, Bill Callahan and Yo La Tengo.

The Other Music soundtrack also includes a DVD copy of the documentary. You can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

You can watch the Other Music documentary with an Amazon Prime subscription and it's available to rent on most digital streaming services.

OTHER MUSIC SOUNDTRACK tracklist:

SIDE ONE

Gary Wilson "You Keep On Looking (live at Other Music)"

Revl9n "This Is All This Is It (live at Other Music)"

Neutral Milk Hotel "Everything Is (live at Other Music)"

Beans "Everyone Is Laughing (live at Other Music)"

Animal Collective "Winter's Love (live at Gardner Arts Centre)"

Vampire Weekend "A-Punk (live at Other Music)"

SIDE TWO

Sharon Van Etten "Give Out (live at the Bowery Ballroom)"

Bill Callahan "Riding For The Feeling (live at the Bowery Ballroom)"

Yo La Tengo "Ohm (live at the Bowery Ballroom)"