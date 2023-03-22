Never Ending Game announce new LP, tap Justice Tripp for new single (exclusive splatter vinyl)

Detroit hardcore band Never Ending Game will follow their 2019 debut LP Just Another Day with their sophomore LP Outcry on May 12 via Triple B Records. Along with the announcement comes two singles, including one featuring Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t vocalist Justice Tripp (who also named an Angel Du$t song after NEG) and TUI guitarist Sam Trapkin. "Never Die" (with Justice and Sam) and "Memories" are both heavy-as-fuck, metallic hardcore ragers, and the latter packs a very catchy singalong moment into all the brutality. Check out both below.

We've also got an exclusive clear, blue & black splatter vinyl variant, limited to just 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last! Here's a mockup:

Outcry was produced, recorded, and mixed by Andy Nelson, and mastered by Brad Boatright. Vocalist Mikey Petroski says:

Detroit is everything to the band. I wouldn’t write the way I do if we came up anywhere else. From the influence of how to structure a song growing up hearing Motown, the emotion of a Bob Seger song on a summer's night on the radio, and the value of honest hard work. There’s decades of influence from all that’s come before us out of Detroit in our band's DNA. We have bands like Negative Approach and Cold As Life from here that paved the way for someone to even want to pay attention to a hardcore band coming out of Detroit. There’s a sense of pride that people from Detroit carry that’s unlike most other places. We try to wave that flag as much as possible and pay it all forward.

NEG have one upcoming show scheduled at the moment: an appearance at hometown festival Tied Down Fest.

Check out the two new songs below and pre-order our vinyl variant here.

Tracklist

1. Outcry

2. Never Die ft. Justice Tripp and Sam Trapkin

3. Down There (With You)

4. Hate Today... Die Tomorrow

5. Tank On E

6. Victory

7. Goin' Thru Some Things

8. Memories

9. Fire of the Heart

10. Clown

11. Something Wrong