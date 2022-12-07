New 9 ft. sculpture pays tribute to Biggie Smalls in Brooklyn

Brooklyn's finest, The Notorious B.I.G., has been honored with a new sculpture by artist Sherwin Banfield in his home borough. Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings, A Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. is on display at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge, at Clumber Corner in DUMBO, through October 29, 2023. The nine-foot installation is made of bronze, resin, stainless steel, winterstone, and wood, with audio, lighting and a solar power system, and here's more about it from Brooklyn Paper:

Located at the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street, the crowned bust sits atop a steel frame and is supported by panels inscribed with details of Wallace’s career and achievements. The design includes one of Biggie’s albums embedded with resin, a neon heart that says "spread love" — a well-known Biggie-ism — and and audio system playing some of his popular tracks.

"'It was all a dream,' the opening lyric from The Notorious B.I.G.'s hit track 'Juicy,' exemplifies my dream of creating this monument," Banfield says. "Receiving a grant from the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund offers me the support and resources to execute this dream project and introduce it to the community of Brooklyn. Delivering this project means so much to me personally, my story and artistic development as well as countless fans of Hip-Hop Culture who continue to be positively affected and influenced by the communal experiences and sonic frequencies of B.I.G.'s artistry. I cherish the significance of the potential impact on young children of color who will have an opportunity to experience a public sculpture that represents and reflects their identity, circumstance and/or dreams."

"The Notorious B.I.G. has had a profound impact on the music industry and there is no better way to honor his legacy than with Sherwin's tribute," Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, adds. "Located at one of Brooklyn's most iconic locations -- the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge -- this installation will allow New Yorkers and visitors to explore how B.I.G.'s native city shaped his artistry. We are so proud to present this important work that advances the mission of the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund."

See more pictures below.