New Amityville Music Hall benefit comp released ft. Crime In Stereo’s first song in 10+ years & more
In February, the Long Island Emo booking company teamed up with 28 Long Island bands for The AMH Comp: Volume One, a Bandcamp compilation benefiting beloved Long Island venue Amityville Music Hall. Today, a second volume has been released, this time with 34 songs, including the first new Crime In Stereo song in over 10 years, "The Good Empire."
The comp also has tracks by Iron Chic, Victory Garden, Macseal, Moon Tooth (Frank Zappa cover), Blame God (Left For Dead cover), and many more. Listen below and pick up the comp at Bandcamp. You can also buy an exclusive print, which also benefits the venue.
Tracklist
1. Crime In Stereo - The Good Empire
2. Twentythreenineteen - Expo 86 (Death Cab for Cutie)
3. Eithermore - Dead! (My Chemical Romance)
4. Iron Chic - The Old Man of Crete
5. Victory Garden - Pal
6. Paper Boats - Beauty of Breathing (Jeff Rosenstock)
7. Jab - Six Pack (Black Flag)
8. Bore - Unmarked, Unnoticed
9. Innerlove - God Put A Smile Upon Your Face (Coldplay)
10. Bitters and Distractions - Constant Now
11. AKA MANA - Untitled
12. Card Reader - Familiar Voices (Acoustic)
13. Dapper Ghost - Swimming
14. Grampfather - Murder Hornets
15. Crash the Calm - Devils
16. Heal. - Void Dream
17. Karma Versa - Red Heels
18. Lost and Adrift - Foundation
19. Moon Tooth - Magic Fingers (Frank Zappa)
20. Sweet Hollow - Durst
21. Matt Stoll - Bring it Home
22. November Kills - Out of Time
23. Total Loser - 7 Weeks In
24. OLBY - Soundbites (Leatherface)
25. Skemata - Never or Now
26. No Honey - Demi Loo
27. Blame God - Who Do You Know (Left For Dead)
28. The Wolery - Montauk (The End of the World)
29. Star Funeral - Half Whole Half Empty (Acoustic)
30. Leave This Place - Cartographer’s Pain
31. Off Guard - Sincere
32. Ricky Fisher - Waterfall
33. Dorks. - Eve of Destruction (Barry McGuire)
34. Macseal - These Things Happen (Live at Two Worlds Studio)