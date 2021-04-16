New Amityville Music Hall benefit comp released ft. Crime In Stereo’s first song in 10+ years & more

In February, the Long Island Emo booking company teamed up with 28 Long Island bands for The AMH Comp: Volume One, a Bandcamp compilation benefiting beloved Long Island venue Amityville Music Hall. Today, a second volume has been released, this time with 34 songs, including the first new Crime In Stereo song in over 10 years, "The Good Empire."

The comp also has tracks by Iron Chic, Victory Garden, Macseal, Moon Tooth (Frank Zappa cover), Blame God (Left For Dead cover), and many more. Listen below and pick up the comp at Bandcamp. You can also buy an exclusive print, which also benefits the venue.

Tracklist

1. Crime In Stereo - The Good Empire

2. Twentythreenineteen - Expo 86 (Death Cab for Cutie)

3. Eithermore - Dead! (My Chemical Romance)

4. Iron Chic - The Old Man of Crete

5. Victory Garden - Pal

6. Paper Boats - Beauty of Breathing (Jeff Rosenstock)

7. Jab - Six Pack (Black Flag)

8. Bore - Unmarked, Unnoticed

9. Innerlove - God Put A Smile Upon Your Face (Coldplay)

10. Bitters and Distractions - Constant Now

11. AKA MANA - Untitled

12. Card Reader - Familiar Voices (Acoustic)

13. Dapper Ghost - Swimming

14. Grampfather - Murder Hornets

15. Crash the Calm - Devils

16. Heal. - Void Dream

17. Karma Versa - Red Heels

18. Lost and Adrift - Foundation

19. Moon Tooth - Magic Fingers (Frank Zappa)

20. Sweet Hollow - Durst

21. Matt Stoll - Bring it Home

22. November Kills - Out of Time

23. Total Loser - 7 Weeks In

24. OLBY - Soundbites (Leatherface)

25. Skemata - Never or Now

26. No Honey - Demi Loo

27. Blame God - Who Do You Know (Left For Dead)

28. The Wolery - Montauk (The End of the World)

29. Star Funeral - Half Whole Half Empty (Acoustic)

30. Leave This Place - Cartographer’s Pain

31. Off Guard - Sincere

32. Ricky Fisher - Waterfall

33. Dorks. - Eve of Destruction (Barry McGuire)

34. Macseal - These Things Happen (Live at Two Worlds Studio)