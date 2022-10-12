New Atlantic City festival Adjacent on the way (with blink-182 and Paramore?)

Adjacent Festival is a new festival coming to Atlantic City Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-28) in 2023. It appears to be presented by Live Nation, and the lineup isn't out yet, but some of the bands seem to be leaking out and/or teasing their appearances. One of the press releases for blink-182's classic-lineup reunion tour mentioned they were playing "the new Adjacent Music Festival with Paramore," and blink's tour poster also lists Atlantic City on May 28. The Starting Line tweeted the same Adjacent Festival teaser that's on the festival's Instagram, and Knocked Loose also shared it in a now-expired Instagram story, so both of those bands are presumably playing as well.

Still no concrete word on anything, but stay tuned.

Another emo/pop punk festival, Bamboozle, is also set to return for the first time in over a decade to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and that's happening in Atlantic City from May 5-7. They recently posted an Instagram that reads "adjacent to us."