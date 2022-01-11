New Aziz Ansari comedy special headed to Netflix

Aziz Ansari has a new comedy special on the way. Netflix announced Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, his fourth special for the streaming service, premiering on January 25. Aside from its name and premiere date, all we know of the special is what's on the poster, below. It reads, "An Intimate Surprise Gig Filmed in New York City, December 2021." Perhaps it's a recording of the surprise Comedy Cellar show he did that month, where he revealed his engagement to forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell. Stay tuned.

Aziz is also in the middle of his "Last Minute Tour," which wraps up with another, much larger NYC show, happening on Monday, January 24 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.