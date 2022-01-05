New Beavis and Butt-head movie announced; Mike Judge shares what they look like now

There's a lot going on in Beavis and Butt-head's world. A reboot of the series on Comedy Central was announced in 2020, and today creator Mike Judge said that he's making a new B&B movie for the Paramount+ streaming service. On Twitter, he wrote "No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape." On that note, he shared drawings of what Beavis & Butt-head might look like now, 30 years on from the original series and 26 years since their first movie, Beavis & Butt-head Do America:

When the new Comedy Central series was announced, it was described as Beavis and Butt-head “entering a whole new Gen Z world” where they'll deal with “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” It's been two years since that announcement and it's a little murky as to whether this movie will be in addition to or maybe instead of the series. We shall see.