New benefit t-shirt on sale to help keep SOB’s, Baby’s & other independent NYC venues alive

The FADER and This T-Shirt, a platform that "connects you with organizations and individuals in need through apparel collections," have joined forces launch a capsule collection supporting music venues that have been shuttered throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They've revealed the first release in that collection, a t-shirt that supports a few of NYC's independent venues. Proceeds from sales will go to the venues listed on it -- Baby’s All Right, Our Wicked Lady, S.O.B’s, Avant Gardner, C’mon Everybody, Good Room, The Sultan Room, National Sawdust, and Mercury Lounge -- and the National Independent Venue Association's (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund, which provides grants to venue owners and promoters at risk for being shut down. It'll be on sale at This T-Shirt for a limited time, and you can see what it looks like below.

Of course, the list of venues benefiting from this shirt doesn't even begin to cover the many independent show spaces, and this t-shirt alone isn't going to save even one venue, so it's important to think about your favorite venues right now, and maybe donate directly to Save Our Stages, or see what other fundraising initiatives they might have going on. For instance, NYC's Le Poisson Rouge just launched a subscription show streaming service to help them get through this storm, and Saint Vitus have a Kickstarter where backers can get access to livestreams, merch, and other rewards.

As of Tuesday (9/29), an updated Heroes Act, which would provide coronavirus-related aid to individuals and businesses, was introduced in the House of Representatives. Included in that is that bipartisan Save Our Stages Act, so now is an excellent time to let your representatives know you support its passage.

Meanwhile, NYC Nightlife United's Kickstarter campaign to fund their emergency relief fund for NYC cultural spaces, prioritizing those by and for POC and LGBTQIA communities, has 16 days left; learn more about that here.