New Biggie doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ coming to Netflix in March (watch the trailer)

A new Notorious B.I.G. documentary called Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell is coming to Netflix on March 1, and the trailer is out now. The film was executive-produced by Biggie's mother Violetta Wallace and Diddy, and the trailer is out now, featuring clips of interviews with them both, as well as others who were close to him, plus clips of old Biggie performances, interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. It looks great, as you can see for yourself below.

The description reads:

Every legend has an origin story. Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell is the definitive portrait of the man who became The Notorious B.I.G. With unprecedented access granted by the Wallace estate, this cinematic documentary is an emotional and personal journey through the people, places, and events that created the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time. In recently unearthed footage from his breakout years, we go behind the scenes with Biggie to watch him create classic songs in the studio and bring them to life onstage in incredible unseen concert clips. Intimate and candid interviews show the most trusted members of Biggie’s inner circle opening up like never before to share stories that have never been told publicly.

In the words of his mother, Voletta Wallace: “This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered.