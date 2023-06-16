New Blondie action figure of ‘Parallel Lines’ era Debbie Harry on the way

A new Debbie Harry action figure is on the way. The new ReAction Figure rendition of the iconic vocalist is inspired by Blondie"s third album, 1978's Parallel Lines, and stands 3.75" tall, with multiple points of articulation. It ships in October, and you can pre-order yours now.

Blondie played Coachella back in April, and they have festival dates in the US and UK coming up, starting with a big Cardiff Castle show tonight (6/16) with The Molotovs. See all of their upcoming dates below.

BLONDIE: 2023 TOUR

Jun 16, 2023 Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Jun 18, 2023 Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 Isle Of Wight, United Kingdom

Jun 22, 2023 Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, United Kingdom

Jun 25, 2023 Glastonbury Festival Pilton, Somerset, United Kingdom

Jun 28, 2023 Malahide Castle Dublin, Ireland

Jun 30, 2023 Lytham Festival 2023 Lytham St Annes, United Kingdom

Jul 01, 2023 Crystal Palace Park London, United Kingdom

Aug 10, 2023 Tulalip Resort Casino Tulalip, WA, United States

Sep 17, 2023 Bourbon & Beyond 2023 Festival Louisville, KY, United States

