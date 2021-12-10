New book on Bloghouse out now, being discussed at Brooklyn event this weekend

If you have fond memories of partying in the mid-'00s to the sounds of Hot Chip, Justice, Soulwax, CSS, Simian Mobile Disco and others, still own a click-wheel iPod, remember the websites The Cobrasnake and Last Night's Party, and voraciously consumed NYC tell-all Meet Me in the Bathroom, you might be interested in Lina Abascal's new book Never Be Alone Again: How Bloghouse United the Internet and the Dancefloor. Here's the back of the book blurb:

For a brief period in the mid-2000s, a network of independent music bloggers and fans merged the digital and physical worlds in a never-before-seen way. Their punk-inspired DIY ethos elevated noname DJs, music producers, and parties to a level of international success that was quickly eclipsed by corporatized EDM and the music festival boom. But before that, for a moment, there was bloghouse. NEVER BE ALONE AGAIN: How Bloghouse United the Internet and the Dancefloor chronicles the rise of the DJ-slash-It Girl, roaming party photography, illegal Mp3 file sharing, canonical scene reports of bloghouse capitals Los Angeles and Paris, the overlooked impact of suburban Latino communities on nightlife, Kanye West’s contribution to the movement, and the slow death of the blog itself.

The book, which is out now, features interviews with A-TRAK, Acid Girls, Bag Raiders, The Cobrasnake, The Bloody Beetroots, The Cool Kids, Chromeo, Crookers, Does It Offend You, Yeah?, Flosstradamus, Franki Chan, Girl Talk, The Hood Internet, The Hype Machine, The Knocks, Myspace Music, MSTRKRFT, Nick Catchdubs, Paul Devro, The Presets, The Rapture, Simian Mobile Disco, Spank Rock, Steve Aoki, Van She Tech, and more.

If you're in NYC this weekend, there's a Never Be Alone Again book event on Saturday (12/11) at Nusweat (35 Meadow St) in East Williamsburg/Bushwick from 6 - 8 PM. Lina Abascal will do a reading and then speak to Hype Machine founder Anthony Volodkin, Asian Dan blog founder Daniel de Lara, and Audius' Clayton Blaha.

Now that we've got you nostalgic, you can also listen to some Bloghouse classics below.

