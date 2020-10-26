New Busta Rhymes album ft. Kendrick Lamar, Rakim, Anderson .Paak & more coming Friday

Busta Rhymes' first album in eight years, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, is out on Friday (10/30), and ahead of its release he's dropped the guest-filled tracklist. In addition to single "YUUUU," which features Anderson .Paak, and "Slow Flow," which Busta previewed and features an unreleased verse from Ol' Dirty Bastard, other songs on the album feature Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, Rapsody, Q-Tip, Mary J Blige, Rick Ross, and more. See the tracklist in full, and watch the video for "YUUUU," below.

Meanwhile, Busta recently challenged T.I. to a Verzuz battle, but T.I. declined, saying, in an Instagram Live video, "Busta is one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, and the catalog is thick. It just ain’t the same. I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be just a little too much."

"It's okay to let people know that you backed down from this Verzuz offer," Busta responded. "Come on now, let's be honest. It's okay, Tip. You respectfully declined? I guess that's the fancy way to say that you turned down this Verzuz battle. You wanna talk about generational gap? That's a very respectful way of not saying that you don't really want to sit in the smoking section with me. Just let the world know truly that you don't want this bust ass that you was about to get. It's okay. Cause, see, the difference between me and you, my brother, and we're both kings. I'm actually a god."

T.I. is currently set to face off against Jeezy in a Verzuz battle on November 19.

Busta Rhymes – Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God Tracklist

E.L.E. 2 Intro (Feat. Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock)

The Purge

Strap Yourself Down

Czar (Feat. M.O.P.)

Outta My Mind (Feat. Bell Biv Devoe)

E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God (Feat. Minister Louis Farrakhan)

Slow Flow (Feat. Old Dirty Bastard)

Don’t Go (Feat. Q-Tip)

Boomp!

True Indeed

Master Fard Muhammad (Feat. Rick Ross)

YUUUU (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Oh No

The Don and the Boss (Feat. Vybz Kartel)

Best I Can (Feat. Rapsody)

Where I Belong (Feat. Mariah Carey)

Deep Thought

The Young God Speaks

Look Over Your Shoulder (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

You Will Never Find Another Me (Feat. Mary J. Blige)

Freedom? (Feat. Nikki Grier)

Satanic