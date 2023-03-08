New Catskills fest Cave Mountain w/ Weezer, Joe Russo, more on BV Presale (password here)

Tickets for new Catskills music festival Cave Mountain, featuring Weezer, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Dinosaur Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Albert Hammond Jr., Lee Fields, Sheer Mag, Courtney Marie Andrews, and more, are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (3/8) from 10 AM to 10 PM on 3/9. Use the password BKVEGAN to access tickets.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM.

The Cave Mountain lineup also features Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Matt Sucich, Thunderstorm Artis, Channing Wilson, Elijah Wolf, and The Bones of J.R. Jones. See it in full below.