new CBGB documentary screened ON CBGB the other night

There's a new short CBGB documentary that screened as part of the New York Film Festival this week -- both in person and virtually. "Shots in the Dark with David Godlis" (description and trailer below) took to the streets Wednesday night (10/7) with a DIY-style screening against the facade of the original CBGB location at 315 Bowery, which is now a John Varvatos store. Said animator Lewie Kloster, who made the short with his brother Noah, said, "What a night! we hosted a pop up screening for friends and family of our latest animated short SHOTS IN THE DARK WITH DAVID GODLIS at the original scene of the crime: CBGB’s on the Bowery, Manhattan. cannot thank you all enough for coming out and making it a real night to remember. you all brought punk back to CB’s."

"Shots in the Dark" screened as part of NYFF's "New York Stories" shorts program, and here's its description:

Between 1976 and 1980, young Manhattan photographer David Godlis documented the nightly goings-on at the Bowery’s legendary CBGB, 'the undisputed birthplace of punk rock,' with a vividly distinctive style of night photography. Lewie and Noah Kloster bring his photos to life with electrifying immediacy, bolstered by black-and-white watercolor animation, a rollicking soundtrack, and voiceover narration by Godlis himself.

Check out a few photos from the screening on Bowery (all seven minutes of it), and the trailer for "Shots in the Dark," below.