New Colossus fest announces full 2023 lineup, daily schedules & free shows

NYC's New Colossus Festival is a month away, happening March 8-12 at venues all over the East Village and Lower East Side, featuring lots of bands from around the world (most of whom will be on their way to SXSW). They've just announced the final lineup, and new additions include Absolutely Free (CA), ARADIA (US), Big Mountain County (IT), English Teacher (UK), LUMBEROB (US), Pleasure Pill, (US), Pure Adult (US), Sorry Mom (US), and Telescreens (US).

They join previously announced artists A Place to Bury Strangers, Jane Inc, Heaven For Real, THUS LOVE, The Garrys, Poster Paints, Blushing, Teenage Halloween, Jeanines, Marci, and more.

Kanine Records is throwing a 20th anniversary party on March 8 at Mercury Lounge, featuring reunions of The Depreciation Guild and Beverly, alongside Punchlove, French band Hoorsees and surprise "Special Guests."

There are also free New Colossus matinee shows on Saturday 3/11) and Sunday (3/12). Check out the full schedule below and head to the festival's website for music badges and more info.

NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL - FULL 2023 SCHEDULE

ARLENE’S GROCERY

95 STANTON ST

WEDNESDAY MARCH 8

​7:00 layzi (US)

7:45 Monsoon (US)

8:30 Laveda (US)

9:15 Lahnah (US)

10:00 Buff Ginger (US)

10:45 Slut Magic (US)

11:30 Colatura (US)

THURSDAY MARCH 9

UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOURS:

PRESENTED BY CIMA, M FOR MONTREAL &

THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF CANADA IN NY

​5-7PM HAPPY HOUR MIXER

​6:30 Naya Ali (CA)

7:15 knitting (CA)

8:00 Marci (CA)

8:45 ALIAS (CA)

9:30 Absolutely Free (CA)

10:15 Snotty Nose Rez Kids (CA)

FRIDAY MARCH 10

BANDS DO BK PRESENTS:

​6:30 J. Pastel (US)

7:15 Astronomies (NO)

8:00 BIG SEA (IT)

8:45 Yo Diablo (ES)

9:30 NEVVA (US)

10:15 My Son The Doctor (US)

SATURDAY MARCH 11

SHOEGAZE PARTY:

12:00 Percocet (US)

12:45 802 (DK)

1:30 Gossamer Blue (CA)

2:15 Astronomies (NO)

3:00 Lauren Lakis (US)

3:45 to the wedding (US)

4:30 Spirits of Leo (US)

5:15 stranger waves (US)

6:00 Day & Dream (US)

7:00 Lukka (US)

7:45 Pale Dīan (US)

8:30 Punchlove (US)

9:15 Blushing (US)

10:00 Boy With Apple (SE)

​SUNDAY MARCH 12

CLOSING PARTY​:

12:00 Marci (CA)

12:45 Data Animal (DE)

1:30 Diary (US)

2:15 SPECIAL GUESTS

3:00 Sobs (SG)

3:45 Hoorsees (FR)

4:30 Silverbacks (IE)

5:15 The Vices (NL)

BERLIN

25 AVE A

WEDNESDAY MARCH 8

7:00 SPECIAL GUESTS

7:45 Bummer Camp (US)

8:30 S.C.A.B. (US)

9:15 High. (US)

10:00 The Down & Outs (US)

10:45 Two-Man Giant Squid (US)

11:30 Teenage Halloween (US)

​THURSDAY MARCH 9

​DEDSTRANGE PARTY:

7:00 Kamikaze Nurse (CA)

7:45 Data Animal (DE)

8:30 The Pleasure Majenta (DE)

9:15 Plattenbau (DE)

10:00 J3AL0US (DE)

10:45 THUS LOVE (US)

11:30 Pons (US)

12:15 LUNACY (US)

FRIDAY MARCH 10

12:45 Noah and the Loners (UK)

1:30 MANE (AU)

2:15 Gäy (DK)

3:00 Adwaith (WALES)

3:45 Silverbacks (IE)

4:30 Emmrose (US)

5:00PM - 7:00PM

HAPPY HOUR MIXER PRESENTED BY GROOVER

7:00 Web Hex (US)

7:45 Her Dark Heaven (US)

8:30 Sorry Mom (US)

9:15 The Chairs (TW)

10:00 HNRY FLWR (US)

SATURDAY MARCH 11

12:45 Shallow Waves (CA)

1:30 Philip John Taylor (UK)

2:15 Lauren Lakis (US)

3:00 Big Mountain County (IT)

3:45 Giungla (IT)

4:30 Demob Happy (UK)

7:00 InCircles (US)

7:45 Robber Robber (US)

8:30 Kamikaze Nurse (CA)

9:15 English Teacher (UK)

10:00 Ringing (US)

BOWERY BALLROOM

6 DELANCEY ST

SUNDAY MARCH 12

7:00 DOORS

8:00 Demob Happy (UK)

8:45 Sorry Mom (US)

9:30 Pure Adult (US)

10:30 A Place To Bury Strangers (US)

BOWERY ELECTRIC

(MAP ROOM)

327 BOWERY

FRIDAY MARCH 10

6:45 ARADIA (US)

7:15 Bonnie Trash (CA)

8:00 jackie (CA)

8:45 Miesha and The Spanks (CA)

SATURDAY MARCH 11

6:45 Dirty Freud (UK)

7:30 Big Mountain County (IT)

8:15 The Chairs (TW)

9:00 The Garrys (CA)

HEAVEN CAN WAIT

169 AVENUE A

​THURSDAY MARCH 9

7:15 Clea Anaïs (CA)

8:00 boy wonder (CA)

8:45 Shred Flintstone (US)

9:30 Wynona Bleach (NI)

10:15 Robber Robber (US)

11:00 Joudy (US)

FRIDAY MARCH 10

7:15 Claudia Bouvette (CA)

8:00 Pleasure Pill (US)

8:45 Nat Vazer (AU)

9:30 Closebye (US)

10:15 Grand Sun (PT)

SATURDAY MARCH 11

The Spanish Wave Presents:

7:00 Hang Him to the Scales (US)

7:45 Gold Lake (ES)

8:30 BLACK MARACAS (ES)

9:15 Yo Diablo (ES)

10:00 Kacey Fifield (US)

MERCURY LOUNGE

217 E. HOUSTON ST.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 8

​KANINE RECORDS 20TH ANNIVERSARY:

​7:00 Punchlove (US)

7:45 Diary (US)

8:30 SPECIAL GUESTS

9:15 Beverly (US)

10:10 The Depreciation Guild (US)

11:15 Hoorsees (FR)

FRIDAY MARCH 10

​6:30 Naya Ali (CA)

7:15 Slow Fiction (US)

8:00 O. Wake (US)

8:45 English Teacher (UK)

9:30 Blushing (US)

10:15 GHUM (UK)

11:00 The Vices (NL)

SATURDAY MARCH 11

​6:30 French Cassettes (US)

7:15 Pleasure Pill (US)

8:00 layzi (US)

8:45 Mary Shelley (US)

9:30 Marci (CA)

10:15 Sid Simons (US)

11:00 Telescreens (US)

PIANOS

158 LUDLOW ST.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 08

(SHOWROOM)

5:15 36? (CA)

6:00 Gold Lake (ES)

6:45 boy wonder (CA)

7:30 Trinket (US)

8:15 Grand Sun (PT)

9:00 Yndling (NO)

9:45 Picture Show (US)

10:30 Boy With Apple (SE)

11:15 THUS LOVE (US)

(UPSTAIRS)

5:00 Keegan Powell (CA)

5:45 Father Koi (US)

6:30 Oh Imanuela (UK)

7:15 The After Hours (US)

8:00 Emmrose (US)

8:45 church crush (US)

9:30 Fears (IE)

THURSDAY MARCH 09

12:00PM - 7:00PM

Ditto X :NYC23 at The New Colossus Festival

​​(SHOWROOM)

UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOURS:

PRESENTED BY CIMA, M FOR MONTREAL &

THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF CANADA IN NY

7:00 The Garrys (CA)

7:45 MAUVEY (CA)

8:30 Keeper E. (CA)

9:15 Miesha and The Spanks (CA)

10:00 Jane Inc. (CA)

10:45 Anthony OKS (CA)

(UPSTAIRS)

7:00 Helen Ganya (UK)

7:45 Ten Minute Detour (CA)

8:30 Her Skin (IT)

9:15 LUMBEROB (US)

​FRIDAY MARCH 10

(SHOWROOM)

DAYTIME PRESENTED WITH PLANETARY GROUP:

12:45 Bonnie Trash (CA)

1:30 Kali Horse (CA)

2:15 Anthony OKS (CA)

3:00 Absolutely Free (CA)

3:45 The Silver Lines (UK)

4:30 Heaven For Real (CA)

5:15 Kamikaze Nurse (CA)

6:30 Pale Dīan (US)

7:15 Kali Horse (CA)

8:00 Paper Lady (US)

8:45 Hoorsees (FR)

9:30 Wynona Bleach (NI)

10:15 MANE (AU)

11:00 Deep Sea Peach Tree (US)

(UPSTAIRS)

1:00 Dirty Freud (UK)

1:45 KOKO (IT)

2:30 Claudia Bouvette (CA)

3:15 CHARMAINE (CA)

4:00 MAUVEY (CA)

4:45 GIUNGLA (IT)

5:30 Ava Vegas (DE)

7:00 His His (CA)

7:45 Phillip Jon Taylor (UK)

8:30 Helen Ganya (UK)

9:15 Kryxis (US)

SATURDAY MARCH 11

(SHOWROOM)

12:00 Keeper E. (CA)

12:45 Yndling (NO)

1:30 Noah And The Loners (UK)

2:15 The Pleasure Majenta (DE)

3:00 Plattenbau (DE)

3:45 Adwaith (WALES)

4:30 J3AL0US (DE)

5:15 GHUM (UK)

7:00 The Silver Lines (UK)

7:45 The Tarrys (US)

8:30 Gäy (DK)

9:15 Jeanines (US)

10:00 Arverne (US)

10:45 Roost.World (US)

11:30 Shallow Waves (CA)

(UPSTAIRS)

12:15 Ava Vegas (DE)

1:00 BIG SEA (IT)

1:45 Fears (IE)

2:30 Nutrients (CA)

3:15 Windier (US)

4:00 Data Animal(DE)

4:45 BLACK MARACAS (ES)

5:30 KOKO (IT)

7:00 Nutrients (CA)

7:45 Pulsr (US)

8:30 jackie (CA)

9:15 Heaven For Real (CA)

SUNDAY MARCH 12

(SHOWROOM)

12:00 His His (CA)

12:45 36? (CA)

1:30 French Cassettes (US)

2:15 Ten Minute Detour (CA)

3:00 Pleasure Pill (US)

3:45 knitting (CA)

4:30 Jane Inc. (CA)

5:15 Snotty Nose Rez Kids (CA)

(UPSTAIRS)

12:15 Gossamer Blue (CA)

1:00 Oh Imanuela (UK)

1:45 Keegan Powell (CA)

2:30 Her Skin (IT)

3:15 Plattenbau (DE)

4:00 Yo Diablo (ES)

4:45 Clea Anaïs (CA)

5:30 Nat Vazer (AU)