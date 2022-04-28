New Colossus Fest hosting free shows at 18th Ward again this year (initial schedule)
The New Colossus Festival will once again be presenting free shows at Brooklyn's 18th Ward Brewery on Sunday afternoons starting this Sunday (5/1), and running through the summer. Shows are all-ages, outdoors and run 12-6 PM.
The initial "Summer Sundays" lineup has been announced, and this Sunday's show (5/1) is with Picture Show, Cold Brew, Ma Ma Ma, Will Campisano and Granite to Glass. Check out the schedule through June, which includes a Cake Shop Presents show on 6/12, below.
18th Ward Brewery is located at 300 Richardson St, across the street from Brooklyn Steel.
SUMMER SUNDAYS SERIES 2022
Sunday May 1
1pm Granite To Glass
2pm Will Campisano
3pm Ma Ma Ma
4pm Cold Brew
5pm Picture Show
Sunday May 8
1pm Pamphlets
2pm Andrew Pichardo
3pm Lovechild (acoustic)
4pm Hans Vierge
5pm Belaire’s
Sunday May 15
1pm Lily Mao
2pm The Royale Minks
3pm Cry Babi
4pm Atlas Engine
5pm The Down & Outs
Sunday May 22 - Bands do BK Presents
1pm War Violet
2pm NEVVA
3pm Marinara
4pm Shred Flintstone
5pm Mary Shelley
Sunday May 29
1pm Lightheaded
2pm Aaron Pfenning
3pm Buff Ginger
4pm Shower Curtain
5pm Hause Plants
Tattoos by Shannon Nicolas
Sunday June 5
1pm Lightheaded
2pm Work Wife
3pm Punchlove
4pm Joyce
5pm Diary
Sunday June 12 - CAKE SHOP PARTY
Sunday June 19 - Trash Casual Showcase
Sunday June 26
1pm Slark Moan
2pm Sharkswimmer
3pm Komodos
4pm Roni
5pm Couch Prints