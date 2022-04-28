New Colossus Fest hosting free shows at 18th Ward again this year (initial schedule)

The New Colossus Festival will once again be presenting free shows at Brooklyn's 18th Ward Brewery on Sunday afternoons starting this Sunday (5/1), and running through the summer. Shows are all-ages, outdoors and run 12-6 PM.

The initial "Summer Sundays" lineup has been announced, and this Sunday's show (5/1) is with Picture Show, Cold Brew, Ma Ma Ma, Will Campisano and Granite to Glass. Check out the schedule through June, which includes a Cake Shop Presents show on 6/12, below.

18th Ward Brewery is located at 300 Richardson St, across the street from Brooklyn Steel.

SUMMER SUNDAYS SERIES 2022

Sunday May 1

1pm Granite To Glass

2pm Will Campisano

3pm Ma Ma Ma

4pm Cold Brew

5pm Picture Show

Sunday May 8

1pm Pamphlets

2pm Andrew Pichardo

3pm Lovechild (acoustic)

4pm Hans Vierge

5pm Belaire’s

Sunday May 15

1pm Lily Mao

2pm The Royale Minks

3pm Cry Babi

4pm Atlas Engine

5pm The Down & Outs

Sunday May 22 - Bands do BK Presents

1pm War Violet

2pm NEVVA

3pm Marinara

4pm Shred Flintstone

5pm Mary Shelley

Sunday May 29

1pm Lightheaded

2pm Aaron Pfenning

3pm Buff Ginger

4pm Shower Curtain

5pm Hause Plants

Tattoos by Shannon Nicolas

Sunday June 5

1pm Lightheaded

2pm Work Wife

3pm Punchlove

4pm Joyce

5pm Diary

Sunday June 12 - CAKE SHOP PARTY

Sunday June 19 - Trash Casual Showcase

Sunday June 26

1pm Slark Moan

2pm Sharkswimmer

3pm Komodos

4pm Roni

5pm Couch Prints