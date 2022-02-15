New CT fest Sound on Sound: 2022 lineup (Stevie Nicks, The National, Dave Matthews, more)

Founders Entertainment, who put on Governors Ball, will be bringing a new music festival to the East Coast in September. They've announced the inaugural Sound on Sound (no relation to the Austin fest of the same name that was cancelled in 2017), happening in Bridgeport, CT's Seaside Park on September 24 and 25. The lineup by day and set times are still to be announced, but organizers confirm that there will be two stages, with no overlapping sets.

Sound on Sound's 2022 lineup includes Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Black Pumas, The Head and the Heart, Band of Horses, Spin Doctors, Jenny Lewis, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, Geese, and more. See it in full below.

"It’s been a goal of ours to introduce a world class musical festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together," Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment says. "Sound On Sound is a 2-day event that we’ve curated for a community that we personally feel so close to. As a Connecticut resident myself, I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park."

"We’re thrilled to host the first annual Sound On Sound Music Festival at Seaside Park further establishing Bridgeport as Connecticut’s ultimate entertainment destination," Mayor Ganim of Bridgeport adds. "Seaside Park is a city treasure with two and a half miles of shore and designed by the renowned Frederick Olmsted, also known for creating Central Park. We look forward to visitors having a great experience with a high quality event, a variety of music and foods, and enjoyment of the amazing surroundings."

Two-day passes go on sale Friday, February 18 at 12 PM, including GA+, VIP, and Platinum options, with a presale beginning Thursday, February 17 at 10 AM.

