New Czarface Action Figures + ‘Czarmageddon’ LP on vinyl (trading cards included)

Czarface is the collaborative project of Wu Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck with underground hip hop duo 7L & Esoteric. Since the supergroup's formation in 2013, they've been making music and selling comic-inspired art and action figures in limited release. The coveted action figures made by collectible company Super7 are largely sold out, or only available on Ebay, but new figure Cosmic Czarface is available in our shop now along with the hard to find and villainous Impostarr action figure.

Cosmic Czarface is translucent blue with glitter and a clear blue cape, 3.75 inches tall, and ready to hit the streets. Per Super7, "On Earth 808, Czarface is a champion to the righteous, a menace to the corrupt, and a villain’s worst nightmare. Although Czarface has almost always chosen logic, reason, and language over sheer brutality, he is no stranger to solving problems with snaps of violence. In crime-fighting and street justice, Czarface is considered a savant in both conflict de-escalation and lethal warfare techniques."

Earlier this year, Czarface released new album Czarmageddon, including features from Kool Keith, Lion Eye, and "Frankie Pulitzer" aka Venom actor Tom Hardy (Czarface also had 2 songs in the new VENOM: Let There Be Carnage movie). Limited vinyl was originally released for Record Store Day in April, but we have copies in stock now, AND they come with a pack of Czarface trading cards!

We've also got Czarface meets Ghostface and their MF Doom collab Super What? on vinyl too, along with the "Czarface: A Czar Is Born" graphic novel, and more always being added.

Pick up some other MF DOOM vinyl while you're at it.