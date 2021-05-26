New Dave Chappelle documentary premiering at Radio City for Tribeca Film Fest

There's a new Dave Chappelle documentary coming out soon that will make its premiere as the closing night film of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The still untitled documentary was made by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won the 2020 Best Documentary Oscar for American Factory, and "follows young activists organizing in Ohio as well as Chappelle’s efforts to bring relief to the community." This also may be why his outdoor 2020 shows in Ohio were filmed. Here's more:

It delves into the challenges facing his rural town in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement and the remarkable leadership of the youth in town who started weekly marches and rallies. Watch the iconic entertainer give back to his community in a way that’s unique and on-brand for him: putting on socially-distanced live comedy shows - in his neighbor’s cornfield. Chapelle provides both comedic and economic relief, bringing together neighbors, friends and fellow comedians and making it an unforgettable summer.

The documentary screens at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, and will be the venue's first event back after being shut down for over a year due to COVID. This looks to be the only indoor screening that's part of this year's Tribeca Film Festival and, like all events at Radio City at the moment, you must have proof of COVID vaccination to attend. And like everything Dave Chappelle does these days, this will be a phone-free event with Yondr pouches locking up your devices.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 AM with a Tribeca presale starting Thursday (5/27) at 10 AM. Use password: TFFCLOSE.

Meanwhile, Dave has been popping up at NYC comedy clubs since they've reopened, bringing some well-known friends with him. He's also got a new podcast with Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli.

