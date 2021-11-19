New David Bowie documentary on the way based on “thousands of hours” of unseen footage

There's a new David Bowie documentary on the way that Variety reports was made from thousands of hours of rare performance footage, most of which has never been seen by the public. Brett Morgen, who made documentaries Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, The Kid Stays in the Picture, and Jane, is directing and he's been working on it for four years.

The film has the approval of the Bowie estate, and one of the producers is Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti. A source close to production told Variety it is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.” Adding to the immersiveness: they're hoping to release it on IMAX.

According to Variety, the filmmakers are hoping to premiere the documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January. Stay tuned.

You can get classic Bowie albums on vinyl, plus books and more, in the BV shop.

There are Bowie 75 popups, celebrating what would've been his 75th birthday, in NYC and London that are up through January.