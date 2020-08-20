new Deftones album title, artwork & release date revealed, clip of new song streaming

UPDATE: The new song is out now. Listen and read our review HERE.

Original post...

Following so many teasers, the title, artwork, tracklist, and release date for Deftones' ninth album have officially been revealed, via Apple Music. As you may have figured out from the teasers, it is in fact titled Ohms and due September 25 via Reprise. The first single will be the title track, which closes the album, and you can listen to a 30-second clip and view the 10-song tracklist below. 30 seconds isn't much, but, sounds good so far! The track will get its official US release on Friday (8/21).

As mentioned, the new album reunites Deftones with Terry Date, who produced Around the Fur, White Pony, and the self-titled album. It also features recordings of seagulls. "I like it because it changes the setting of the song," Chino says. "It takes you somewhere." Read more here.

Tracklist

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Errorr

5. The Spell of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms

