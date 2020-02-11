new Discharge compilation coming next week (hear a remastered demo from it now)

D-beat legends Discharge will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the compilation Protest And Survive – The Anthology, which features 53 songs, including "their most revered tracks, alongside a slew of rare and unreleased music," all newly-remastered. Here's more info via press release:

Celebrating 40 years since the release of their debut single ‘Realities Of War’ in 1980, British hardcore punk band Discharge are surviving pioneers of the subgenre they invented; D-beat. Having had a worldwide influence on both extreme metal and punk with their uncompromising, raw sound over the last 40 years, Discharge’s political message is now relevant more than ever. Still performing globally in clubs and at festivals, the quintet are heralded as one of the godfathers of the political and anarcho punk scenes. Heavily championed by John Peel in their early years, they clocked up several chart singles and albums and went on to influence metal bands like Metallica and Celtic Frost, as well as punk acts like Rancid. ‘Protest And Survive – The Anthology’ – released February 21st through BMG on 2CD digipack (with 20-page booklet) and gatefold double splatter vinyl, celebrates the bands 40th anniversary with a 53-track career spanning vicious aural onslaught. Not for the weak of heart, the Stoke-On-Trent punk icons remain true to their ‘noise not music’ mantra and still detonate a sound akin to a bomb going off, to equal the heavy-weight lyrical themes of war, oppression and corruption.

While you wait for the full comp to drop next week, you can stream the remastered "Descending Into Madness" demo and check out the full tracklist below. Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklist

Disc: 1

1. The Blood Runs Red (2020 - Remaster)

2. Fight Back (2020 - Remaster)

3. Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing (2020 - Remaster)

4. The Nightmare Continues (2020 - Remaster)

5. A Look At Tomorrow (2020 - Remaster)

6. The End (2020 - Remaster)

7. A Hell On Earth (Edit) [2020 - Remaster]

8. Cries of Help (2020 - Remaster)

9. Protest and Survive (2020 - Remaster)

10. Hype Overload (2020 - Remaster)

Disc: 2

1. Never Again (2020 - Remaster)

2. Ain't No Feeble Bastard (2020 - Remaster)

3. State Violence / State Control (2020 - Remaster)

4. Realities of War (2020 - Remaster)

5. Decontrol (2020 - Remaster)

6. Accessories by Molotov (2020 - Remaster)

7. You Deserve Me (2020 - Remaster)

8. Hell Is War (2020 - Remaster)

9. War's No Fairytale (2020 - Remaster)

10. You Take Part in Creating the System (2020 - Remaster)

11. The Possibility of Life's Destruction (2020 - Remaster)

Disc: 3

1. It's No TV Sketch (2020 - Remaster)

2. But After the Gig (2020 - Remaster)

3. City of Fear (2020 - Remaster)

4. Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye (2020 - Remaster)

5. Psycho Active (2020 - Remaster)

6. Exiled in Hell (2020 - Remaster)

7. The Price of Silence (2020 - Remaster)

8. Warning (2020 - Remaster)

Disc: 4

1. Hell is War (2004 Version) [2020 - Remaster]

2. The More I See (2004 Version) [2020 - Remaster]

3. I Don't Care (Demo) [2020 - Remaster]

4. I Love Dead Babies (Demo) [2020 - Remaster]

5. Trust 'Em You Can't Trust 'Em (Demo) [2020 - Remaster]

6. Descending Into Madness (Demo) [2020 - Remaster]

7. M.A.D. (Demo) [2020 - Remaster]

8. Ignorance (Extended Version) [2020 - Remaster]

9. Tomorrow Belongs to Us (2020 - Remaster)