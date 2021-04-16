New DMX song with Swizz Beatz & French Montana released

The first new DMX song since the rapper's tragic, unexpected death has been released. It's called "Been To War" and it's a collaboration with Swizz Beatz and French Montana, and it was recorded for season two of Epix's Godfather of Harlem. Listen below.

Swizz Beatz, a longtime collaborator of DMX whose first hit song was X's breakout single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," was one of many musicians to pay tribute to X since his passing. In a tribute posted to Instagram, Swizz called him a "different type of artist, different type of creative, different type of soul."

Even more posthumous DMX music may be on the way. The news recently broke that he had finished a new album before his death. An HBO documentary on DMX was reportedly completed before his death as well.