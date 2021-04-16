New DMX song with Swizz Beatz & French Montana released

DMX in Chicago, photo by Christian Heinzel

The first new DMX song since the rapper's tragic, unexpected death has been released. It's called "Been To War" and it's a collaboration with Swizz Beatz and French Montana, and it was recorded for season two of Epix's Godfather of Harlem. Listen below.

Swizz Beatz, a longtime collaborator of DMX whose first hit song was X's breakout single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," was one of many musicians to pay tribute to X since his passing. In a tribute posted to Instagram, Swizz called him a "different type of artist, different type of creative, different type of soul."

Even more posthumous DMX music may be on the way. The news recently broke that he had finished a new album before his death. An HBO documentary on DMX was reportedly completed before his death as well.

Filed Under: DMX, French Montana, Swizz Beatz
Categories: Hip Hop news, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top