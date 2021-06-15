New Domino band Wet Leg share debut single “Chaise Lounge” (watch the video)

UK duo Wet Leg hail from the Isle of Wight and are comprised of Rhian Teasdale (who previously made music as RHAIN) and Hester Chambers. According to their press release, the decided to start a band together while atop a ferris wheel and cite everything from The Ronettes and Jane Birkin to Bjork and Ty Segall as influences. They have signed to Domino and have just released their debut single, a real corker of a track titled "Chaise Lounge."

"Is your mother worried," Teasdale asks dryly over a danceable rock beat before following up with "Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?" There's a coy wit here and, when the guitars kick in, the song recalls the heyday of Franz Ferdinand, The Futureheads and The Rakes. "Chaise Lounge" is even better when watched with its video that features excellent dancing from Chambers, as well as some high kicks. The video, like the song is a lot of fun and you can watch it below.

Wet Leg will be on tour in the UK this year, including dates with Declan McKenna and Sports Team. Those are listed below.

Wet Leg - 2022 Live Dates

10th July – Margate Bus Trip+

22nd-25th July – Latitude Festival, Henham Park, Suffolk

23rd August – Junction, Cambridge*

24th August – o2 Academy, Oxford *

31st August – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow*

1st September - SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow*

4th September – o2 City Hall, Newcastle*

6th September – o2 Academy, Liverpool*

7th September – Rock City, Nottingham*

19th September – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

11th October – The Crescent, York^

12th October – King Tut’s, Glasgow^

13th October – Think Tank?, Newcastle^

15th October – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford^

16th October – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford^ (matinee)

16th October – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford^

* w/ Declan McKenna

+ w/ Sports Team