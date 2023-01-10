New Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach box set features songs from their proposed Broadway musical

Elvis Costello has announced The Songs of Bacharach & Costello box set, which collects all the published songs that he and Burt Bacharach wrote together, including their 1998 collaborative album Painted From Memory and a new collection, Taken from Life, that features songs written for a proposed Broadway musical that has yet to make it to the stage. The box set also includes two newly recorded Bacharach/Costello songs arranged by Vince Mendoza. It's out March 3 via UMe.

Of the new songs from the Painted From Memory musical, which they've been working on with sitcom hitmaker Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two And a Half Men), Elvis says, "These reflect the stories and impulses of a group of people who are obsessive and vain, who are betrayed and become disappointed in life but long tenderly for a happier time, who are unfaithful, dishonest, destructive and turn out to be the inventors of a dangerous past, who are guilty, haunted and romantically deluded, desperate, vengeful and even cruel."

Costello adds, "In their musical form they are different kinds of dark love songs that anyone might sing if they happened to be an artist, his model, a wife, a fantasist, a lover, a philanderer or disillusioned daughter...You know, fun for all the family."

Also on the box set is Because It's A Lonely World, a collection of live songs from 1998 and 1999, and Costello Sings Bacharach & David, which compiles Elvis' renditions of Burt Bacharach / Hal David songs from throughout his career. Elvis also penned a 10,000-word essay for the accompanying booklet.

You can listen to three songs from the live disc and check out the box set artwork and tracklist below.

Elvis will be in NYC soon for his "100 Songs and More" residency at Gramercy Theater, and then he'll hit the road with The Impostors for a tour that includes three NYC-area shows.

THE SONGS OF BACHARACH & COSTELLO - SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST

CD1 - Painted From Memory

1. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - In The Darkest Place (2023 Remaster)

2. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Toledo (2023 Remaster)

3. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - I Still Have That Other Girl (2023 Remaster)

4. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - This House Is Empty Now (2023 Remaster)

5. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Tears At The Birthday Party (2023 Remaster)

6. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Such Unlikely Lovers (2023 Remaster)

7. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - My Thief (2023 Remaster)

8. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - The Long Division (2023 Remaster)

9. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Painted From Memory (2023 Remaster)

10. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - The Sweetest Punch (2023 Remaster)

11. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - What’s Her Name Today? (2023 Remaster)

12. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - God Give Me Strength (2023 Remaster)

CD2 - Taken From Life

1. Elvis Costello - You Can Have Her *

2. Cassandra Wilson & Bill Frisell - Painted From Memory

3. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Don't Look Now

4. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Everyone's Playing House

5. Audra Mae - I Looked Away *

6. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Taken From Life *

7. Don Byron & Bill Frisell - My Thief

8. Jenni Muldaur – Shameless *

9. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Photographs Can Lie

10. Audra Mae - In The Darkest Place *

11. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Why Won't Heaven Help Me?

12. Jenni Muldaur - Stripping Paper *

13. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - He's Given Me Things

14. Audra Mae - What’s Her Name Today? *

15. Elvis Costello - Look Up Again *

16. Burt Bacharach - Lie Back & Think Of England *

CD3 – Because It's A Lonely World – Live

1. Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve - Toledo (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Nakano Sunplaza Hall - February 8, 1999) *

2. Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve - In The Darkest Place (Live In Melbourne, Australia, Athenaeum Theatre - February 16, 1999)

3. Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve - My Thief (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Hall - February 10, 1999) *

4. Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve - I Still Have The Other Girl (Live In Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Hall - February 10, 1999)

5. Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve - I'll Never Fall In Love Again (Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall - June 16, 1999) *

6. Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve - God Give Me Strength (Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall - June 16, 1999) *

7. Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve & The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra – Painted From Memory (Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen – January 5, 1999) *

8. Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve & The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra - What's Her Name Today? (Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen – January 5, 1999) *

9. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - This House Is Empty Now (Live In New York City, Late Night with Conan O'Brien - Nov. 27, 1998) *

CD4 - Costello Sings Bacharach & David

1. Elvis Costello & The Attractions - I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself (Live in Norwich, UK, University of East Anglia - October 17, 1977)

2. Elvis Costello & Nick Lowe - Baby It's You

3. Elvis Costello - Please Stay

4. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - I'll Never Fall In Love Again

5. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Make It Easy On Yourself (Live in London, UK, Royal Festival Hall - October 29, 1998) *

6. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - My Little Red Book (Live in London, UK, Royal Festival Hall - October 29, 1998) *

7. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Anyone Who Had A Heart (Live in London, UK, Royal Festival Hall - October 29, 1998) *

8. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself (Live In New York City, Sessions at West 54th - October 18, 1998) *

2LP - Painted From Memory

Side A

1. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - In The Darkest Place (2023 Remaster)

2. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Toledo (2023 Remaster)

3. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - I Still Have That Other Girl (2023 Remaster)

4. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - This House Is Empty Now (2023 Remaster)

Side B

1. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Tears At The Birthday Party (2023 Remaster)

2. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Such Unlikely Lovers (2023 Remaster)

3. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - My Thief (2023 Remaster)

4. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - The Long Division (2023 Remaster)

Side C

1. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Painted From Memory (2023 Remaster)

2. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - The Sweetest Punch (2023 Remaster)

3. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - What’s Her Name Today? (2023 Remaster)

4. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - God Give Me Strength (2023 Remaster)

Side D – Selections From Taken From Life

1. Elvis Costello - You Can Have Her *

2. Audra Mae - Don't Look Now *

3. Audra Mae - I Looked Away *

4. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Taken From Life *

5. Audra Mae - What’s Her Name Today? *

6. Elvis Costello - Look Up Again *

* Previously unreleased