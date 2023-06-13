New England Metal & Hardcore Fest is back with Lamb of God, Hatebreed, TBDM, Dying Fetus & more

New England Metal And Hardcore Festival is back for the first time since 2016, and the lineup is pretty stacked. It goes down on September 15 & 16 at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA with a smaller Parkway Drive-headlined lineup on Friday and a much bigger lineup on Saturday, including Lamb of God, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Fit For An Autopsy, Despised Icon, Chelsea Grin, Terror, 100 Demons (In The Eyes Of The Lord lineup), Vein.fm, 200 Stab Wounds, Darkest Hour, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Gates To Hell, Hazing Over, Judiciary, Ringworm, Tribal Gaze, Undeath, and more. Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.

New England Metal Hardcore loading...

New England Metal & Hardcore Fest -- 2023 Lineup

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Parkway Drive

The Amity Affliction

Northlane

Make Them Suffer

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Lamb Of God

Hatebreed

Shadows Fall

The Black Dahlia Murder

Dying Fetus

Fit For An Autopsy

Despised Icon

100 Demons (In The Eyes Of The Lord lineup)

Vein.fm

200 Stab Wounds

Crown Magnetar

Darkest Hour

Enterprise Earth

Frozen Soul

Fuming Mouth

Gates TO Hell

Hazing Over

Judiciary

Momentum

Paleface (Swiss)

Ringworm

Tribal Gaze

Undeath