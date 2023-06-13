New England Metal & Hardcore Fest is back with Lamb of God, Hatebreed, TBDM, Dying Fetus & more
New England Metal And Hardcore Festival is back for the first time since 2016, and the lineup is pretty stacked. It goes down on September 15 & 16 at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA with a smaller Parkway Drive-headlined lineup on Friday and a much bigger lineup on Saturday, including Lamb of God, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Fit For An Autopsy, Despised Icon, Chelsea Grin, Terror, 100 Demons (In The Eyes Of The Lord lineup), Vein.fm, 200 Stab Wounds, Darkest Hour, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Gates To Hell, Hazing Over, Judiciary, Ringworm, Tribal Gaze, Undeath, and more. Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.
New England Metal & Hardcore Fest -- 2023 Lineup
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Parkway Drive
The Amity Affliction
Northlane
Make Them Suffer
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Lamb Of God
Hatebreed
Shadows Fall
The Black Dahlia Murder
Dying Fetus
Fit For An Autopsy
Despised Icon
100 Demons (In The Eyes Of The Lord lineup)
Vein.fm
200 Stab Wounds
Crown Magnetar
Darkest Hour
Enterprise Earth
Frozen Soul
Fuming Mouth
Gates TO Hell
Hazing Over
Judiciary
Momentum
Paleface (Swiss)
Ringworm
Tribal Gaze
Undeath