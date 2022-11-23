New Exclusive Vinyl: 3 Corrosion of Conformity records (super limited color variants)

We've teamed up with hardcore/thrash turned stoner metal legends Corrosion of Conformity on exclusive new variants of three of their albums, the first vinyl pressing for each since 2016.

Their sixth album, 2000's America's Volume Dealer (the last album to feature longtime drummer Reed Mullin until his return in 2010), is on "clear with black and white smoke" and "black platinum marble," limited to 250 copies each; their seventh album, 2005's In the Arms of God (the last album to feature Pepper Kennan on vocals until his return on 2018’s No Cross No Crown), is on "clear with black and natural smoke" and "copper swirl," limited to 300 copies each; and their first live album, 2001's Live Volume (recorded on April 20th, 2001 at Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, and features the band running through many hits in their catalog over its hour and 16 min runtime), is on "clear with black and red smoke" and "clear red with black smoke," limited to 150 copies each.

Order all six variants in the BV store while they last!