New exclusive vinyl: Alvvays’ self-titled debut on clear splatter wax

Alvvays' self-titled 2014 debut LP is the perfect introduction to their brand of catchy indie pop, featuring favorites like the irresistible "Marry Me Archie" and "Atop a Cake." We're launching an exclusive new pressing of the album, on clear orange with red and orange splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Order yours while they last.

Alvvays are on tour this spring and summer, including shows with Alex G and Maggie Rogers. See all dates below.

ALVVAYS: 2023 TOUR

May 24, 2023 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

May 25, 2023 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

May 26, 2023 Bearded Theory Derbyshire, UK

May 27, 2023 Dot to Dot Festival 2023 Bristol, UK

May 28, 2023 Dot to Dot Festival 2023 Nottingham, UK

May 30, 2023 New Century Hall Manchester, UK

May 31, 2023 Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, UK

Jun 2, 2023 Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona, Spain

Jun 4, 2023 Le Trabendo Paris, France

Jun 5, 2023 Le Botanique Bruxelles (Le Botanique) Brussels, Belgium

Jun 6, 2023 Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany

Jun 8, 2023 Primavera Sound Festival Porto, Portugal

Jun 9, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023 Best Kept Secret 2023 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 9, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid, Spain

Jul 14, 2023 Festival d'été de Québec Quebec City, QC

Jul 16, 2023 Ottawa Bluesfest Ottawa, ON

Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023 Nelsonville Music Festival Nelsonville, OH

Jul 21, 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 28, 2023 Maha Festival Omaha, NE

Aug 9, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO *

Aug 10, 2023 UCCU Center Orem, UT *

Aug 11, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023 Outside Lands San Francisco, CA

Aug 13, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA *

Aug 16, 2023 WAMU Theater Seattle, WA *

Aug 17, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR *

Aug 18, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR *

Aug 22, 2023 Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY ^

Aug 23, 2023 Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY ^

Aug 25, 2023 Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA ^

Aug 26, 2023 The Dell Music Center Philadelphia, PA ^

Aug 27, 2023 Beach Road Weekend Festival Martha's Vineyard, MA

Aug 28, 2023 Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada ^

Aug 30, 2023 Royal Oak Music Theatre Detroit, MI ^

Aug 31, 2023 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA ^

Sep 1, 2023 Artpark Buffalo, NY ^

Oct 1, 2023 All Things Go Festival Washington, DC

Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023 Joyland Festival Jakarta, Indonesia

* w/ Maggie Rogers

^ w/ Alex G