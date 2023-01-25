New exclusive vinyl: American Nightmare’s upcoming ‘Dedicated to the Next World’ EP (silver 10″)

American Nightmare's new EP Dedicated to the Next World comes out 6/2 via Heartworm Press, and we've got an exclusive silver vinyl 10", limited to 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

Previously, we said: The four-song EP follows their 2020 single "Life Support" and their 2018 self-titled reunion album. The EP was recorded live to two-inch tape by drummer Alex Garcia-Rivera, and your first taste is the 56-second "Self Check-Out." It's a raw, no-frills ripper and you can hear it below.