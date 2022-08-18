New exclusive vinyl: Bad Religion’s 1990 classic ‘Against the Grain’ on clear LP

We've been teaming up with Bad Religion on some exclusive color vinyl represses of their classic albums, and our latest one is of their fifth album, 1990's Against the Grain, on limited-to-300 clear vinyl. It was the band's final album with drummer Pete Finestone (who'd been with the band since their 1982 debut LP How Could Hell Be Any Worse?), and it was the original home of "21st Century (Digital Boy)," which was later re-recorded for 1994's Stranger Than Fiction and released as one of Bad Religion's most popular singles.

Pre-order our clear vinyl variant while they last.

Bad Religion have hardly gone more than a few years without releasing new music throughout their 40+ year career, most recently putting out their 2019 album Age of Unreason. This year they're playing Riot Fest in Chicago, among a bunch more festivals, and frontman Greg Graffin has a new book, Punk Paradox: A Memoir, coming in November.

Stream a YouTube playlist of Against the Grain in full: