New exclusive vinyl: BADBADNOTGOOD’s ‘III’ & ‘IV’ on clear splatter wax

We're launching pre-orders on exclusive vinyl variants of two of BADBADNOTGOOD's albums, 2014's III, and 2016's IV, which features collaborations with Sam Herring of Future Islands, Colin Stetson, Kaytranada, Mick Jenkins, and Charlotte Day Wilson. Our pressing of III is on "ultra clear & white cornetto with black splatter" vinyl, and IV is on "coke bottle clear with canary yellow and light blue splatter." They're limited to 500 copies each, and you can pre-order both now while they last.

BADBADNOTGOOD have a few festival dates coming up, including at Something in the Water and Day In Day Out.

--

--