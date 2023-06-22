New exclusive vinyl: Bane’s ‘Give Blood’ 20th anniversary edition (Coke bottle clear LP)
Massachusetts hardcore vets Bane have announced a 20th anniversary edition of Give Blood, and we've got an exclusive Coke bottle clear vinyl variant, limited to 300 copies. It's got a new cover that comes as a die-cut gatefold, and a booklet, and it's up for pre-order now. That's a mock-up above.
Bane also began a new set of reunion shows in Boston this past weekend. Later this year they'll make festival appearances at This Is Hardcore, Outbreak, and Furnace Fest.
Pick up our coke bottle clear vinyl variant of the new 20th anniversary edition of Give Blood here.
GIVE BLOOD TRACKLISTING
Side A
01. Speechless
02. Some Came Running
03. Snakes Among Us
04. Release the Hounds
05. What Holds Us Down
Side B
06. Ante Up
07. Bang the Drum Slowly
08. Sunflowers and Sunsets
09. The Big Gun Down
10. Ali v. Frazier