New exclusive vinyl: Bane’s ‘Give Blood’ 20th anniversary edition (Coke bottle clear LP)

Massachusetts hardcore vets Bane have announced a 20th anniversary edition of Give Blood, and we've got an exclusive Coke bottle clear vinyl variant, limited to 300 copies. It's got a new cover that comes as a die-cut gatefold, and a booklet, and it's up for pre-order now. That's a mock-up above.

Bane also began a new set of reunion shows in Boston this past weekend. Later this year they'll make festival appearances at This Is Hardcore, Outbreak, and Furnace Fest.

GIVE BLOOD TRACKLISTING

Side A

01. Speechless

02. Some Came Running

03. Snakes Among Us

04. Release the Hounds

05. What Holds Us Down

Side B

06. Ante Up

07. Bang the Drum Slowly

08. Sunflowers and Sunsets

09. The Big Gun Down

10. Ali v. Frazier