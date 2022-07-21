New exclusive vinyl: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s ‘Howl’ on translucent green double LP

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club recently reissued their debut album on vinyl, and now they're repressing their third album, 2005's Howl. We've teamed with the band and label for an exclusive new double-LP pressing on translucent green vinyl which is limited to 500 copies worldwide. Order yours now while they last -- they'll be shipping soon -- and check out a mock-up of the artwork/vinyl here:

Their first album for RCA in the US, Howl also marked a new sonic direction for BMRC, with the band embracing country, gospel and blues and largely eschewing the noisy Velvet Underground / JAMC stylings of their first two albums. Watch videos for "Ain't No Easy Way" and "Weight of the World" below.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are currently on tour with The Cult and Zola Jesus, and just played NYC.

HOWL:

DISC #1:

01. SHUFFLE YOUR FEET (2:54)

02. HOWL (4:21)

03. DEVIL'S WAITIN' (3:50)

04. AIN'T NO EASY WAY (2:36)

05. STILL SUSPICION HOLDS YOU TIGHT (4:24)

06. FAULT LINE (2:57)

07. PROMISE (4:46)

DISC #2:

01. WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (3:41)

02. RESTLESS SINNER (3:12)

03. GOSPEL SONG (4:31)

04. COMPLICATED SITUATION (2:36)

05. SYMPATHETIC NOOSE (4:17)

06. THE LINE (8:19)