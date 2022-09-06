New exclusive vinyl: Cannibal Corpse’s ‘Butchered at Birth’ on translucent red swirl vinyl

We've been partnering with Cannibal Corpse on new pressings of their classic albums, and we've now announced an exclusive vinyl variant of their classic 1991 sophomore album Butchered at Birth, which solidified their signature death metal style. Our pressing is on translucent red with black and white swirl vinyl, and limited to 500 copies. Order yours HERE while they last!

Cannibal Corpse will be on tour with Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil in North America this fall. See all dates below, and shop for more of their vinyl and merch in the BV store.

CANNIBAL CORPSE: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Thu, NOV 3 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Fri, NOV 4 Empire Live Albany, NY

Sat, NOV 5 MTELUS Montreal, Canada

Sun, NOV 6 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Canada

Tue, NOV 8 Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Wed, NOV 9 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

Thu, NOV 10 Piere's Fort Wayne, IN

Fri, NOV 11 The Forge Joliet, IL

Sat, NOV 12 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Tue, NOV 15 The Palace Theatre Calgary, Canada

Thu, NOV 17 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada

Fri, NOV 18 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada

Sat, NOV 19 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Mon, NOV 21 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Tue, NOV 22 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Wed, NOV 23 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Fri, NOV 25 House of Blues Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Mon, NOV 28 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX

Tue, NOV 29 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

Wed, NOV 30 Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK

Fri, DEC 2 Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

Sat, DEC 3 The Granada Lawrence, KS

Mon, DEC 5 The Apollo Theatre Ac Belvidere, IL

Tue, DEC 6 The Vogue Indianapolis, IN

Thu, DEC 8 The Concourse Knoxville, TN

Fri, DEC 9 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA